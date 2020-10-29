Four train cars leaking oil after train derails in Orange County TX

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A train derailed in Mauriceville in Orange County, which caused two school campuses to close as well as residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate according to our NBC affiliate in Beaumont.

The wreck involved 25 cars. 10 of the cars were empty and 15 of the rail cars were ‘loaded’. Five confirmed tanks were breached and four were leaking petroleum. Officials say that the leak did not represent a risk to the general population and the fifth involved a corrosive product that, as of this writing, is being contained.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported and approximately 600 residents were affected.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Beaumont said that the roads FM 1130 from Morris Rd to State highway 62 were closed train derailment

MAURICEVILLE: FM1130 from Morris Rd to SH62 is closed due to the train derailment. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. Please use an alternate route. — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) October 29, 2020

This story is a developing KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.