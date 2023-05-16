CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family of Cameron PD Sgt. Josh Clouse who died in the line of duty.

The Heart of Texas Networking Group will be taking donations on behalf of the Clouse family. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Clouse family. Sgt. Clouse leaves behind his wife and their two children.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.

A visitation for Sgt. Clouse will take place Tuesday night, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Marek Burns Laywell Funeral Home. Clouse’s funeral will take place Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Bell County EXPO Center.

In addition, a special prayer vigil at the Cameron Police Department honored Sgt. Clouse’s memory last Friday night.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clouse was the officer killed in a shooting – in addition to 29-year-old suspect Albert Rafael Acosta.

In addition, the family and friends of Sgt. Clouse have released the following statement about his passing: