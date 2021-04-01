Funeral services announced for Trooper Chad Walker

(KETK/KWKT) – Plans to honor DPS Trooper Chad Walker were released Thursday morning. Walker died Wednesday, five days after DeArthur Pinson, Jr. shot him by the side of Highway 84 on Friday, March 26th.

Visitation for Trooper Walker will be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6th at Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 7th, at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium. The burial service will follow at LaSalle Cemetery.

Trooper Walker’s death highlighted his East Texas ties that launched his law enforcement career.

He started in the Groesbeck Police Department, then he worked for the Athens Police Department, moved to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, followed by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker began working with DPS in 2015 in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823, according to DPS.

He stopped to help a driver in a disabled vehicle on FM 2838 Friday night when the driver got out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

The shooter was found dead Saturday evening with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe account was created for Walker by Mexia resident Kara Hardin, who said that she has the permission of the family to collect funds to assist with medical and travel expenses.