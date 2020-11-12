Gas prices rise slightly, but still much lower than last year

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas drivers are paying nearly 50 cents a gallon less than this time last year, although the price a climbed a few cents compared to last week.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 2 cents more than on this day last week and is 46 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

AAA found the following average prices in East Texas this week compared to last week:

Tyler: $1.79, $1.78

Longview: $1.82, $1.81

Texarkana: $1.86, $1.85

“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas increased slightly for the first time in three weeks. “Rising crude oil prices are likely contributing to the uptick in prices at the pump, but still the average fuel price is far cheaper than at this same time last year as COVID-19 concerns linger and keep demand for gas relatively lower.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Rising crude oil prices are likely contributing to the increasing prices, AAA found. Market analysts attribute the upswing to news of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine. Still, coronavirus concerns is keeping demand for fuel much lower than last year, which has kept gas prices lower too.

Despite the increase, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.11 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.13, which is a penny more when compared to this day last week and 48 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.