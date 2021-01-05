George W. Bush and Laura Bush to attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, Bush Chief of Staff says

(KETK)- George W. Bush and Laura Bush are planning to attend Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony, according to Bush’s Chief of Staff.

President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris. — Freddy Ford 🆒 (@kyfredchicken) January 6, 2021

They were previously present at President Trump’s ceremony.