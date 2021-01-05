George W. Bush and Laura Bush to attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, Bush Chief of Staff says

KETK.com | FOX51.com
by: Cynthia Miranda
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
(KETK)- George W. Bush and Laura Bush are planning to attend Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony, according to Bush’s Chief of Staff.
President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris.
They were previously present at President Trump’s ceremony.
I believe this will be the eighth Inauguration they’ve had the privilege of attending – President Trump’s being the most recent- and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old.
