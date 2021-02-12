Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for state due to severe winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Friday for all 254 counties due to the severe winter weather in Texas.

The governor is also deploying state resources to help local officials. He ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to alter their operations to 24 hours a day until the end of next week.

“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” said Governor Abbott. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”

The governor has also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy the following state resources to support winter weather response operations: