Gov. Abbott lifts COVID-19 restrictions in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced he is lifting COVID-19 restrictions including a mask wearing mandate during a news conference Tuesday at a Mexican restaurant in Lubbock.

“State mandates are no longer needed,” the governor said, adding later that now is the time to “restore normalcy in the lives of Texans.”

“Effective next Wednesday all business can open 100%,” he said.

The governor stressed that people still should follow guidelines concerning COVID-19 precautions and that “personal vigilance” is still needed to combat the spread of the virus.

“Each person has their own role to play in their personal safety,” he said, adding that “individual responsibility,” not state mandates, is the way to move forward.

“Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting COVID,” he said in noting that COVID hospitalizations are down and vaccination numbers are up in Texas.

Abbott noted that there are now vaccinations and therapeutic drugs available that were not available when restrictions were originally imposed.

More than 5.7 million Texans have received COVID vaccine shots and more are getting vaccinated every day, he said.

Within a few months every Texan who wants a vaccine shot will be able to get a shot, Abbott said.