Gov. Abbott on ERCOT leadership stepping down: ‘I welcome these resignations’

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement moments after ERCOT announced the resignation of several of their board members.

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power. ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false. The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable, and I welcome these resignations. The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated.” Gov. Greg Abbott

ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, came under fire while millions of Texans went without power in freezing temperatures.

Several Texans have died during the cold weather, including an 11-year-old boy who died in his bed in Conroe. Three people in Nacogdoches died after carbon monoxide from their generator filtered into their home during the blackout.

Of the around 70 deaths attributed to the snow, ice and frigid temperatures nationwide, more than a dozen were people who perished in homes that had lost their heat, and most of those were in Texas, according to AP News.

Abbott has been vocal in the past about how he believes the blackouts were a “total failure by ERCOT.”

On Feb. 16, Abbott called for the Texas legislator to launch an investigation into ERCOT. He also declared the reform of ERCOT an emergency item for the upcoming legislative session.

Abbott mentioned in an interview with our sister station KVEO that ERCOT failed to communicate before and during the outages.

“ERCOT has not been transparent,” Abbott said. “They’re not providing information to you, to the public… or even to the governor of Texas that can be explained about why they are incapable of excelling the process of equitably distributing energy power across the state of Texas.”

Sally Talberg, board chair; Peter Cramton, vice chair; Terry Bulger, finance and audit chair; and Raymond Hepper, human resources and governance committee chair, will resign at the end of the ERCOT board meeting Wednesday morning, according to the notice.

ERCOT said they received notice in writing from Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, Market Segment Director for the Independent Retail Electric Provider Market Segment, that she also is resigning from the board.

In addition to those resignations, Craig S. Ivey withdrew his application to be an unaffiliated director for the board.