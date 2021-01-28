Gov. Abbott proclaims January 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Thursday marking January 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas.

Back in 2019, Abbott created the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) to “ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state.”

“Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans. I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice.” Gov. Greg Abbott proclamation

In 2019, Rep. Tan Parker, a Republican from Denton County, authored a bill marking Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivor Day in Texas.

Sexual assault in Texas was brought to the forefront last year when Pfc. Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood.

Her mutilated body was later found off-site and the suspected killer, 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, killed himself when police closed in on him.

22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar was charged with allegedly helping Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body.

Weeks before she was found, the Army had opened a separate investigation that she had been sexually harassed while stationed at Fort Hood. 14 leaders at the base have been removed from their positions since her death.

On New Year’s Eve, two female soldiers in Texas were found dead at separate bases. 19-year-old Pfc. Asia M. Graham was discovered unresponsive in her barracks room at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Her family has said that she reported being raped in the months before her death, just after she arrived in El Paso.

30-year-old Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell was found shot to death on I-10 in San Antonio. According to our NBC-affiliate WOAI, Mitchell was a fifth-generation member of the military and had been posting on social media just hours before her death.

Mitchell has been recently promoted to the position of drill sergeant and was positioned at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

Her murder is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. If you know anything about this case, call SAPD Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.