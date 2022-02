FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable on the national fentanyl crisis in Fort Worth.

After the roundtable, there will be a brief press conference. Abbott will be joined by families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses as well as law enforcement representatives from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Worth Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.