Gov. Abbott to meet with border officials, make announcement in the RGV

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral.com

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon.

According to a release, the governor will be meeting with the Border Patrol Council to make an announcement.

Saturday, the governor made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit to officially announce his re-election campaign.

“We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” said Abbott at the event. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially announce my re-election to run for your Governor of the great state of Texas.”

During his announcement, Abbott told his voters to keep in mind that, “it’s more than safety that is at stake this re-election. Our very freedom is on the ballot.”

The primary election for the Texas Governor seat will take place on March 1, 2022. The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.

Some of those running against the incumbent governor include Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke and Independent candidate Deirdre Gilbert. Some Republican candidates include former Texas state Sen. Don Huffines and Lt. Col. (retired) Allen West.

Monday’s event is set to take begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, and will be LIVE in this article.