Gov. appoints Athens woman to Trinity River Board of Directors

Athens, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he appointed Kathy Sanders of Athens to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors.

Sanders is a retired teacher of 27 years and has owned and managed two small businesses. She has volunteer experience with the Henderson County Food Pantry and the Athens Thrift Store.

Sanders has a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Economics from North Texas State University.

The board she was appointed to works on flood control and the conservation and use of storm and flood waters in the Trinity River.

Her term is set to expire on March 15, 2025.