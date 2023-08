TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott declared Aug. 8 as “Whataburger Day” in Texas.

In a post on social media, Abbott released the statement below declaring the new Texas holiday in which he shares the history of the fast food chain and why it has been such a staple for the past 73 years:

Courtesy: Greg Abbot X page

“Whataburger is a true Texas gem,” said Abbott. “Proud to officially recognize August 8 as Whataburger Day in Texas. Happy Whataburger Day to all those celebrating!”