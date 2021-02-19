LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to give press conference on Texas’ winter weather response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas’ response to this week’s winter weather event which left millions of Texans with no power for days during record-breaking cold temperatures.

Earlier in the week, Abbott called on the state legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He called ERCOT a complete failure.

During the governor’s update to the state on Thursday, he said most of those remaining issues are because of issues caused by the storm, and not because of any generation issues stemming from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ grid management.