Governor Abbott announces $296 million in funding for Public Safety Initiatives

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office will give more than $296 million in grant funding for a variety of programs and services to support public safety initiatives.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors. Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients play an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas.” Governor Greg Abbott

The grants recently released include funding for the following: