Governor Abbott says antibody therapy drug like President Trump got coming soon to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday said a new antibody therapy will get distributed in Texas “in just a few days” and Lubbock would be a priority to receive it.

“This is breaking news,” Abbott said during an interview with Lubbock TV station KCBD.

“This is a drug that is similar to the Regeneron drug that the president took and recovered from COVID so quickly,” Abbott said. “This one is an antibody therapy and we hope to have that delivered to Lubbock next week.”

Abbott on Wednesday also announced that additional medical personnel from the state will come to Lubbock and El Paso.

Abbott already dispatched state medical resources to Lubbock back in mid-October. A state incident response team set up a medical tent at Covenant Women’s and Children’s on Wednesday. The state plans to set up a similar medical tent at University Medical Center on Thursday.

Abbott said vaccines from Pfizer and Maderna are nearly ready.

“We are prepared to deliver all of these, and these vaccines, of course, will inoculate someone from getting covid-19,” Abbott said. “I would anticipate the distribution of those to the Lubbock region, occurring Maybe as early as late November.”

Lubbock and Lubbock County combined suffered another four deaths from COVID-19 and 446 new cases on Wednesday. The local death toll stood at 257 on Wednesday.