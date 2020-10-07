Governor Abbott announces individual County Judges may decide on October 14 whether to open bars

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHEERS! Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday afternoon that stated bars are going to be able to reopen, but the decision is up to County Judges and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The health protocols have been laid out in the guidance below from the Governor’s office:

Effective October 14, 2020, the County Judge of each county may choose to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service.

According to the governor’s order, Texas Counties in hospital regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can start reopening bars. Also with this new order all businesses that are not bars can operate at 75% occupancy.

Additionally, they can only operate at 50% total occupancy, but employees are not counted towards the total occupation number.

The occupancy limit also does not apply for outdoors, and all customers must be seated while eating or drinking.

All employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual who does not live in the same home.

Dance floors at bars and similar establishments will still remain closed and tables must be limited to six individuals or less

In a tweet earlier on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott teased that he will be announcing something on his Facebook page.

It sure would be good to watch my Facebook page about an hour from now. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 7, 2020

After he tweeted on Monday, many have speculated that Greg Abbott will reopen bars due to his use of a “cheers!!!” gif.