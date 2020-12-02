Governor Greg Abbott announces state plan to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines in December

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for December.

These vaccines are expected to start arriving during the week of December 14. The immunizations “will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel,” said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

More allotments could be made this month for December, and more allocations of the vaccine are expected in January and the months that follow.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Governor Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”