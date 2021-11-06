Governor Greg Abbott using new material to build border wall in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed that Texas is taking matters into it’s own hands by building it’s own wall at the U.S – Mexico border.

The Governor said he is making the move in an effort to stop caravans and anyone else who is thinking about illegally crossing the border. Governor Abbott asserted that the Texas Department of Public Safety is using repurposed shipping containers and placing them in strategic locations where migrants are likely to cross.

“These National Guard and DPS officers, they are laying down mile after mile after mile of razor wire to make sure that its going to be more difficult for people to get across the border. They are laying down these large massive containers that you see on 18 wheelers and you see on these big ships and they are putting up a blockade to block people from coming across the border.” Governor Greg Abbott

In addition, Governor Abbott said there are 6,500 National Guard, and DPS troopers stationed at the border to contain the constant surge of migrants.

