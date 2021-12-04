Guinness record holder cyclist thanks first responders at Waco hospital for life-saving care

TEMPLE, Texas – Renowned cyclist and Guinness World Record holder Josh Quigley was able to return to a local hospital in Waco to thank the trauma team that helped him recover after a tragic accident in 2019 that left him hospitalized for three weeks.

He said he was forever grateful for the team that allowed him to continue doing what he loves most, cycling.

Quigley added that he needs to finish what he started.

“I’ve been trying to cycle “Round the World” for the past five years and I would say a couple of years ago, I was so close when I had the accident here in Texas,” Quigley stated.

In 2019, Quigley was in a life-threatening crash that almost made that goal impossible.

Quigley was hit from behind by a vehicle in Temple, with the vehicle knocking him 50 feet through the air.

Thankfully, the trauma team at Baylor Scott & White was able to make the goal happen.

Quigley was hospitalized for weeks with multiple injuries including a fractured skull, seven broken ribs, and a fractured ankle, leading to three major surgeries.

“I always knew I needed to come back to Texas. It is just something I really needed to do for myself, but I also wanted to come back here and thank the guys that basically saved my life,” said Quigley.

And he did Thursday afternoon.

“I try to help patients focus on not the moment, but what they’re going to look like in six months to a year when they’re back to being who they used to be and they get to tell their story,” said Dr. Justin Lee Regner, Trauma Medical Director at Baylor Scott & White.

Josh Quigley, pictured after the crash, with Pat Adams from Texas NeuroRehab Center (Picture: Texas NeuroRehab Center)



“He’s just an amazing guy, you know, for his recovery to putting in the work, to be ungrateful, trying to give back just an awesome guy like,” says Texas DPS Trooper Samuel Nix, the trooper who responded to the accident.

While recovering from his injuries at Texas NeuroRehab Center in south Austin, Quigley vowed to come back stronger – and just three months later, he felt ready to return to elite distance cycling.

Unfortunately, that was March 2020, when the world was beginning to shut down due to COVID-19.

Because of their life-saving actions, he was able to continue what he loved most.

“They put me back together again and they got me back on my bike again. And since then, I’ve been able to break records,” says Quigley.

Quigley broke a world record in September 2021 by riding 2,179.66 miles in one week.

Now, he’s resuming the challenge that he came so close to finishing two years ago – riding around the world, which requires cyclists to ride for 18,000 miles.

“This is a goal that’s been in my life for the last five years,” Quigley said.

He mentioned that most people don’t want to remember tragic events like this, but he said it’s been the best thing that happened to him.

“I had seven attempts at trying to cycle around the world – seven times I tried it, and seven times I failed. Here I am, lucky number eight, and this time I’m going to finish it.”

Fittingly, the American leg of his journey will begin in Temple, on Friday. He will ride 1,800 miles from Central Texas to Times Square in New York City, with the solo adventure taking about nine days.

“It’s just me and the bike on the road each day,” he explained. “I have to carry everything that I need, all my food, all my water, clothes, towels, things to fix the bike – everything that I need has to be on that bike.”

Afterward, he will fly to Portugal and will ride from Lisbon to Edinburgh – planning to complete his challenge and be home by Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, Quigley returned to visit staff at Texas NeuroRehab Center.

Texas NeuroRehab Center in south Austin (Picture: KXAN/Harley Tamplin)



Pat Adams, a registered nurse/clinic liaison at the center, reflected on his positive mindset when he arrived at the facility.

“Once he got here he exceeded everyone’s expectations,” she said. “But I think that’s the mindset of an athlete like Josh.

“He was not walking. He had a huge apparatus because he had an extensive fracture of his left ankle, and he was banged up everywhere. He was bound and determined that he was going to get through this, and he pretty much did.”

The center has worked with other elite athletes in the past, including legendary University of Texas running back Earl Campbell.

“Every time I go through something worse, I just come back and come back stronger. So I’ll never give up on this,” said Quigley.