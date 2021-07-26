Gunman chased, beaten to death with bricks after deadly Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/KXAS) – Police say a man who fatally shot someone during an argument in a Fort Worth backyard was chased down and beaten to death with bricks.

According to Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS, Fort Worth Police are investigating the events leading up to the incident, which happened shortly before 1 a.m. in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood.

Officers who responded to the shooting found two people dead and several wounded from gunshots.

Police said the violence started during a small backyard gathering where a man became upset with other attendees.

The man reportedly left the party and returned armed with a gun soon after that. He got into an argument with several people and opened fire, injuring one person, KXAS reports.

The gunman was chased away by people at the party. They say he began shooting at the group as others threw landscaping bricks at him. Police said at least two people were shot before the man was stopped and “struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick.”

The gunman and one person who was shot died at the scene. Their names have yet to be released.

Other injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.

