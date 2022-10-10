SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lone Wolf bridge that San Angelo knows today has been standing over the South Concho River for 100 years however the original structure was initially built in 1888 giving this bridge a long and some might say haunted history.

This bridge is the oldest surviving bridge in San Angelo and was remodeled from a vehicle bridge to a pedestrian bridge in 1922 in order to extend the historic site’s life.

It is still unclear how the bridge received its name however it may be connected to the spirits that haunt it. One of these theories is that the bridge was named after a Kiowa Comanche Chief whose name was Lone Wolf.

Chief Lone Wolf was among the militant minority of his tribe during the violent transition from nomadic to forced reservation life in the 1870s according to the Texas Historical Association.

Amidst several battles for peace and rights the Chief’s son, Tau-ankia and his cousin Guitan were killed by troops of the Fourth United States Cavalry leading Lone Wolf to spearhead a war party to recover their bodies. This party was successful and raided the Ninth Cavalry encampment on the North Concho River and took about twenty-three cavalry horses. It is suspected that the body of his son was found near the bridge. Lone Wolf was later taken as a prisoner and shortly after his release, he died of Malaria. Paranormal enthusiasts believe that Lone Wolf’s spirit still haunts the bridge in search of his son’s spirit

