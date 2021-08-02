HBO, Netflix lease space in Texas to support new projects

AUSTIN/KYLE, Texas (KETK) – Two major Hollywood film studios have signed separate leases for portions of this year to shoot projects in Central Texas, according to multiple sources.
Home Box Office Inc., or HBO has leased 110,000 square feet at Kyle Crossing located at 1980 Kohlers Crossing in the Hays County city of Kyle, while Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) has signed on for about 20,000 square feet in East Austin, sources said.
Both the leases are short team, according to sources. HBO’s lease is for one year, whereas the Netflix deal is between 12 and 18 months in length.
The leases are said to coincide with productions HBO and Netflix have already planned or already started in metro Austin.
To read more, visit Austin Business Journal.
