HELP: 8-month-old San Antonio baby abducted, believed to be in grave danger

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an eight-month-old baby who was abducted and is believed to be in immediate danger.

SAPD needs help finding Lauren Duriso, 8 months. She is described as white/Black, 24 inches long and 18 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

Police are also looking for a suspect in connection to her abduction, 24-year-old Walter James Duriso. He’s described as Black, about 5’6″ in height, and 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple sweater and light blue jeans.

Walter James Duriso (SAPD)

Vehicle driven by Walter Duriso (SAPD)

Walter James Duriso is driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of KRS6026. It has front end damage, a broken windshield and stickers on the back window.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7579.