DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter.

Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.

After two bitterly cold winters, how is Texas looking this year? According to a graphic they released, predictions say Texans can expect chilly weather with normal amounts of precipitation.

Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a winter filled with shakes, shivers, and shoveling!

In 2021, the Farmers’ Almanac predicted a “Winter of Great Divide,” meaning their outlook at the time said that the north would experience cold and snowy weather, drought in the west and “everything crazy in between.”

Their outlook was so accurate, they even predicted “a surge of colder weather accompanied by unsettled conditions and heavy snows for much of Oklahoma and Texas” for mid-to-late February, which is exactly when the infamous winter storm ended up hitting the Lone Star State. Needless to say, the Farmers’ Almanac has a reputation of accurate weather predictions.

The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.