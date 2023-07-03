TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is upping enforcement on roads throughout Texas as Independence Day approaches.
DPS Highway Patrol announced that they will step up enforcement efforts on July 3 and 4, focusing on reducing crashes and violations of the Move Over, Slow Down law. The Move Over, Slow Down law requires all drivers to slow down when they see emergency vehicles or tow trucks on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”
DPS gave the following safety tips for the holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive
- Move over or slow down for emergency vehicles
- Buckle up
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones
- Eliminate distractions while driving
- Drive defensively
- Use the left lane only for passing
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks
- Steer it, clear it — like in the case of a non-injury crash where your vehicle can be safely moved from the roadway
- Save the Texas Roadside Assistance number in your phone (1-800-525-5555) for any type of assistance
- Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious when you are traveling
- Monitor weather and road conditions