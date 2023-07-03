TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is upping enforcement on roads throughout Texas as Independence Day approaches.

DPS Highway Patrol announced that they will step up enforcement efforts on July 3 and 4, focusing on reducing crashes and violations of the Move Over, Slow Down law. The Move Over, Slow Down law requires all drivers to slow down when they see emergency vehicles or tow trucks on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”

DPS gave the following safety tips for the holiday: