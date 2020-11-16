Houston-area baby rushed to hospital after being hit by car

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston-area baby was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday night.

According to our sister station KPRC, the baby’s mother accidentally hit the four-month-old child with her car and called 911. She told officials that she was taking the baby to the hospital.

However, authorities were able to get her top stop at convenience store in Montgomery County. A man at the store said that the woman was extremely upset and that dispatchers gave him instructions to check the child’s condition.

In an interview with KPRC, Billy Reynolds said: “I tried to calm her down and stuff, but it didn’t work out too good. She wouldn’t stop crying. We couldn’t even get her off the baby. They told me to take the baby off the car seat and place it on the ground. I was trying to hear the baby’s heartbeat like they told me to.”

It appeared that the baby was seriously injured and an ambulance picked up the mother and child at the store and then took them to a Houston hospital. Investigators are still trying to determine how the baby was hit by the car.