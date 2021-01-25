Houston-area couple finds body in ditch behind home under construction

KATY, Texas (KETK) – A couple in Katy found the body of a man while touring a new house under construction early Saturday evening.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, deputies responded to the home around 5:15 p.m. The man was found in a ditch behind the home, said Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. Brown on the deceased male found near the 18600 block of Parma Creek Trail in the Katy area. #hounews https://t.co/zy9RJo6q39 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 24, 2021

“The individual had obviously suffered some form of trauma, but as of right now we’re not really sure exactly what happened to the individual.” Jason Brown, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Brown said that the body had been there for several days, but that the cause of death could not be determined at the time. He could only be identified as an older white or Hispanic male.

His body has been sent for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

“Other than that, we don’t really have any other information,” said Brown. “It’s unclear whether or not this individual is homeless or what the circumstances were regarding the death.”