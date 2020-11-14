Houston-area soldier among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

JERUSALEM (KXAN/AP) — A Houston-area resident is among five American soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash this week during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The U.S. Army reports 31-year-old Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp was killed during the operation with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

The other victims of the crash are:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts

Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

Several others were injured during the crash.

The Army says the incident is under investigation.