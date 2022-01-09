Houston-area teacher bonds out of jail after allegedly putting 14-year-old in trunk due to COVID exposure concerns

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Houston- area teacher who was charged with endangering a child has since bonded out after her child was found in the trunk of the car at a drive-thru COVID testing site on Monday, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Sarah Beam was taken into custody on Saturday at 3 p.m. and posted a $1,500 bond an hour and 45 minutes later that same day, according to KPRC.

KPRC said that according to court documents, Beam had pulled into the drive-thru testing site on 11355 Falcon Road in northwest Harris County when a witness heard something in the trunk. When Beam opened the trunk, the 14-year-old was found and Beam explained to officers that the child tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be quarantined.

In order to protect herself from being exposed, Beam decided to put the boy in the trunk of the car.

KPRC said that authorities were able to see surveillance footage showing the moment her son exited the trunk of the car and got into the backseat.

Cy-Fair ISD officials said Beam recently taught at Cypress Falls High School and has been employed by the district since 2011 and has been placed on administrative leave.

Cy-Fair ISD released a statement regarding the incident: