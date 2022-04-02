HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A Houston deputy was killed after her patrol unit was hit by a truck driven by a possible drunk driver before it burst into flames, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The deputy was on Beltway 8 near South Sam Houston Parkway West at Fondren on Saturday evening. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KPRC that she was responding to several reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers said had just left the scene of another crash.

The deputy reportedly parked her car on the side of the roadway to wait for the driver in question, according to KPRC.

Gonzales said that the suspected driver was in an F-550 truck with a utility bed and slammed into the back of the deputy’s patrol unit which caused it to burst into flames.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPRC.

“She died trying to protect the community,” Gonzalez said. “Grateful for the good samaritans that stopped to assist and kept the suspect from fleeing.”