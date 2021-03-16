Houston police launch investigation after officer shoots carjack suspect, also hits baby in back seat

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Houston Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a 1-year-old child was injured.

According to a statement released from the police department on Tuesday, Daisha Smalls, 19, was getting gas at a station on March 3 when an armed man fleeing police, attempted to carjack her with her baby, Legend Smalls, in the back seat.

An officer fired at the man striking and killing him. The bullet also hit the baby in the head, police said.

The baby is recovering in a hospital, the statement said. The child’s mother has hired an attorney.

The Houston PD Special Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

“Due to these ongoing investigations and pending litigation, we won’t comment further than to reiterate our collective hearts are praying for the entire family,” said a statement released Tuesday by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.