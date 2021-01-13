Houston police officer participated in storming of Capitol, police chief says

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK)- A member of the Houston Police Department was part of the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, according to Art Acevedo, Houston Police Chief.

Acevedo made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

“This morning there is a member of the Houston police department that has been determined, on his own time to have not only attended a rally, which is their first amendment right. But, this individual has been determined to actually have penetrated the Capitol,” said Acevedo.

The officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday morning. He has been with the department 18 years, had no history of discipline issues and is Asian American.

He was also served with a 48 hour notice to have a hearing with the chief of police on Friday.

“I can tell you there is a high probability this individual will be charged with federal charges and rightfully so,” added Acevedo.

The police chief also said they believe the officer traveled alone, but the investigation is still ongoing with the FBI.

Acevedo added that there is no excuse for a police officer to be involved in criminal activity.

“I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer and other police officers thinking they get to go storm the capitol,” said Acevedo.

He said the commitment of the Houston Police Department is always to the rule of law.

“It saddens me to report that we have that one officer, but I am going to announce it here because it’s the facts,” said Acevedo.

Wednesday’s press conference can be found below: