Houston’s ‘Mattress Mack’ could win nearly $39M on Astros World Series victory

Mattress Mack takes pictures with fans ahead of Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 22, 2019 in Houston. (KXAN Photo/Wes Rapaport)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston’s Jim McIngvale — more fondly-known as “Mattress Mack” — stands to win a large chunk of change if the Astros finish out this season with their second World Series title in five years.

If Houston defeats the Atlanta Braves for the world championship, McIngvale will cash in on nearly $39 million after he made a series of bets over the summer on the Astros to win it all.

McIngvale shared a breakdown of the bets on Twitter Monday morning. “Mattress Mack” McIngvale wagered $2 million to win $22 million (10-to-1 odds) with Ceasar’s Sportsbook and $1 million to win $11 million with FanDuel.

This is all part of Mattress Mack’s strategy to hedge against his “Astros Win It All” promotion offered at his Gallery Furniture stores. McIngvale allows customers who spend more than $3,000 on a Tempur-Pedic, Sealy or Stearns & Foster sleep set at Gallery Furniture to get their money back if the Astros win it all.

This isn’t Mattress Mack’s first foray into sports betting or an Astros championship promotion. McIngvale had the same offer for his customers when the Astros reached the World Series in 2017 and 2019.

Houston won it all in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019.