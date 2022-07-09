TEXAS (KETK) — It’s no secret that wildfires have been raging across the Lone Star state for last few weeks due to the current drought and extreme heat conditions.

In times like these, it’s important to know how to avoid contributing to these fires, as even the smallest spark could ignite and become a much bigger problem very quickly.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), the agency has responded to 66 wildfires in the last nine days alone, with over 9,948 acres burned across the state. Fuels Specialist Weldon Dent says that the drought and rising temperatures have led to increasing fuel dryness and an elevated risk for wildfire ignitions.

This means that Texans need to be extra careful with any outdoor activities that could cause a spark, including grilling, outdoor cooking, fireworks and using power equipment.

Even trailer and tire safety are important, as roadside fires can often be ignited from dragging trailer chains and flat tires riding on the rims. Dent says that even taking a few extra minutes to ensure that your trailer chains are secured and checking your tires before a trip to the lake could make all the difference in preventing a wildfire from ever occurring.

Additionally, it is vital to check for any local burning restrictions before engaging in any outdoor activities that involve open flames.

TAMFS has reported that 195 counties in Texas have enacted burn bans, which is the most the state has had since November of 2011. In that year, Texas was devastated by wildfires with the agency responding to 3,312 fires that ended up burning more than 2.9 million acres. This year alone, TAMFS has responded to more than 1,100 wildfires, which have scorched over 483,000 acres.

“It is more critical than ever for Texans to help keep Texas safe this summer by obeying local burn bans and restrictions and avoiding outdoor activities that may cause a spark,” Dent said.