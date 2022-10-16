TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Texas winters being so unpredictable, we wanted to get some information to help you prepare your home for this winter season.

To start with, make sure your windows are insulated and check the condition of your roof. When inspecting your roof, look for things like rust, cracks, or other damage. It’s also important to inspect your fireplace by removing anything that doesn’t belong there, and replacing the sealant if necessary. When you crank up the heat for the first time this year, you may notice a burning smell.

“In Texas, we go a long period of time without running our heaters, in our house or in our cars and when you first put them on there is a very fine layer of dust that is on the inside of the equipment it’s on all the vents inside and that smell is completely normal as long as you don’t smell that smell for more than a day or two.” Paul Henderson, Chief Marketing Officer at 1st Call Restoration

“We want you to check your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide detectors check to make sure those batteries are good and those units are in working order,” Deputy Fire Marshall for the City of Tyler, Jay McClung said.

He also spoke about wood-fire place maintenance. “The first or second time you use your fireplace for the year it’s getting hot, and you’re burning those products of combustion that have stuck inside that flute and it is very common to have fires in that regard,” McClung said.

When it comes to using space heaters many people are unaware of their dangers.

“Don’t use it in your bathroom as much as you want to have your bathroom warm when you get out of the shower or bath, those tight spaces like that with water around them, they don’t mix well. You absolutely want to make sure that your children or pets can’t get near them.” Henderson

Space heaters should also only be placed on ground level and at least three feet from anything that can catch on fire.

On days when it’s colder, he also suggested that you do not turn your thermostat below 68 degrees to keep your pipes from freezing and even breaking. For the pipes on the interior of your home, you can open cabinets so that heat can get to them. As for pipes on the outside of your home, make sure that they are insulated.

Be sure to take care of your home now before winter weather arrives!