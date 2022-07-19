DALLAS (KETK) – FBI Dallas is holding a registration for Local Diversity Agent Recruitment information session next week.

The FBI is looking for “smart, curious people from all backgrounds who are passionate about helping others and making the world better.”

Representatives from the Dallas Division will be available to help you learn more about the FBI special agent roll at their event on July 28 from 6-8:30 p.m. The session is in-person and requires pre-registration. The last day to submit a registration is July 20.

To access the registration, complete the following steps on their website:

Click “View All Jobs”

Filter by Posting Type “Talent Network” then select “DAR Dallas 2022 Talent Network”

Click “Start”

Click “Register Now” or log in using your existing account information

Complete your profile and upload your resume

Complete the questionnaire and submit

All FBI positions require you to be a U.S. citizen, be able to obtain a Top Secret security clearance and be in compliance with the FBI drug policy.