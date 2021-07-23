HOWDY: First pair of boots in space were made in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KETK/ KTSM/AP) – The first boots that were worn in space were from Texas.

According to J.B. Hill Boot Company, the shoes were made in El Paso and worn by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos during his latest trip away from planet Earth.

Bezos wore the boots inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard Spaceship and during every flight test.

The billionaire went into space on Tuesday. This was the first flight his rocket company launched with people on board.

The rocket took off in West Texas on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. During the trip, Bezos was joined by his brother, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from the Lone Star State, and an 18-year-old from the Netherlands.

All eyes were on Bezos this week, and a Texas business owner noticed his boots.

Dr. James Hill, with J.B. Hill Boot Company said they handmade the shoes, which people can purchase on their website.

“They’re a special pair of boots, and I’m delighted that he calls them his lucky boots ’cause hopefully it’s going to be lucky for our little company,” mentioned Hill.

If you want to get your own pair of boots. The company can be found at 335 N. Clark Drive in South-Central El Paso.