PLEASANT FARMS, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Fire Rescue was on the scene of an RV fire Wednesday afternoon, now a mother and her one-year-old son are without a home.

The fire started around 2:00 p.m. on February 2 near the intersection of Wagon Wheel and Sundown in Pleasant Farms. OFR said the family inside was uninjured, but the RV is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. But the owner of the RV, Patrice Murphy, says she believes the fire was set intentionally.

“I was going through a really long break-up. It wasn’t a good situation…I think he burned it down because I asked him to leave,” Murphy said.

Murphy said her ex-boyfriend was at home when the fire started. He told investigators he though the fire started because of a space heater. Murphy, however, disagrees.

“It didn’t start in the bedroom where the heater was. The bedroom is almost untouched by the fire. I don’t believe it was in electrical issue either. I believe it was intentional. I just don’t think it’s a coincidence my trailer caught on fire after I asked him to leave. I can’t shake the feeling he did this,” Murphy said.

Now, Murphy is trying to pick up the pieces.

“I’m still in shock. It was all I had for me and my son. It wasn’t much, but it was mine. I’m trying to move forward,” she said. “I’m just going to work and trying to focus on my son…making sure we have someplace warm to stay at night.”

Murphy and her friend Crystal

Now friends of Murphy want to help her get back on her feet. They are asking for donations of food, pillows, blankets, or clothing. If you would like to help, or even make a monetary donation, call Crystal at 432-880-5754 to find out how.