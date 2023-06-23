AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An inmate died Thursday afternoon at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, a TDCJ spokesperson told KXAN Thursday.

“The inmate was being seen by medical when she started having complications. Life saving measures were initiated and EMS was called,” TDCJ Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez said.

The cause of death is still pending and will be investigated by the Office of the Inspector General.

Inmates are concerned the deceased became ill due to heat, according to a community advocate and former Murray Unit inmate in communication with people on the inside.

“This inmate is confined to a wheelchair and can’t walk on her own,” she said. “The heat is believed to be a contributing factor… it exacerbated her medical issues.”

Another inmate raised concerns about the heat inside the Murray Unit in an email on Tuesday.

“It is so hot. There is no relief,” the inmate wrote.

The Murray Unit does not have air conditioning in the cellblocks. The unit is one of 55 TDCJ prisons with only “partial” air conditioning, meaning there are only “respite areas” like educational rooms and chapels.

On Thursday, before this death, TDCJ told Nexstar four inmates have required medical attention beyond first aid for heat-related injuries this year. Nine staff members have also faced heat-related illnesses.

“Core to this department’s mission is protecting the public, our employees, and the inmates in our custody. It is a responsibility that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice takes seriously,” TDCJ Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez said. “We take numerous precautions to lessen the effects of hot temperatures for those incarcerated within our facilities. These efforts work.”

Hernandez said the agency identifies inmates at the greatest risk of heat-related illnesses and prioritizes them for air-conditioned housing. TDCJ is also working on a project to add more than 5,800 cooled beds in fiscal year 2023.

This coverage is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.