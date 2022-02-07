HOUSTON (KETK) – An innocent driver died after being hit by a car that was being chased by police in Houston on Monday, said law enforcement.

The wreck happened in the 2800 block of Wilcrest Drive around 12:15 a.m., according to our NBC affiliate, KPRC. Police arrived at a gas station and noticed that one of four suspects was demonstrating “suspicious behavior.”

They were outside of a vehicle and were holding an open container. When police turned on their lights and tried to get close to the suspect and a second vehicle where three other people were in, a car chase began.

The suspects were headed northbound and were followed, but police lost the vehicle.

Officers later arrived at an intersection and found the suspects sitting on a curb. Police said they noticed the suspects’ car had crashed with an innocent driver.

The innocent driver died at the scene, according to authorities.

Three of the four people who fled from police suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance. Their identities have not been shared with the public, but investigators said the suspected driver is 20-years-old. Officers expect the suspects to receive charges.