Lawyer Ben Crump to represent family of Javier Ambler in lawsuit against Williamson County

Attorney Benjamin Crump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ben Crump, the lawyer who leads the team representing the family of George Floyd, will now also represent Javier Ambler’s family in a civil lawsuit against Williamson County.

A release sent to KXAN on Sunday says Crump and Romanucci & Blandin, LLC joined Edwards Law Group in the newly filed lawsuit.

Ambler died while in the custody of Williamson County deputies in March of 2019 after a pursuit when he allegedly failed to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic.

He was tased multiple times by police and in video captured by Live PD’s show crew, Ambler can be heard saying, “I have congestive heart failure,” and “I can’t breathe.”

Two Williamson County deputies involved in Javier Ambler’s case have also filed a lawsuit, but against the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office over autopsy records.

Crump is known for representing the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

KXAN has reached out to Williamson County and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

The legal team and Javier Ambler’s family are expected to hold a press conference via zoom on Monday at 1 p.m. Details of the lawsuit are expected to be released Monday as well. Check back for details.