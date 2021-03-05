Possibly 10 injured in large natural gas fire in Houston area

KLEIN, Texas (KXAN/KPRC) — Up to 10 people were hurt following a large natural gas explosion and fire in a town less than an hour outside of Houston Friday night.

Some residents near the site have been evacuated, according to a report from NBC-affiliate KPRC in Houston.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the explosion happened near the 1200 block of Pinsonfork Drive in Klein. The office said CenterPoint crews were working and hit a natural gas line.

Just before 8 p.m., the office said CenterPoint workers were trying to shut down the gas line. At least one house was damaged on the outside.

It’s unclear exactly how many workers were hurt at this time, but KPRC reported up to 10 workers could’ve been taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. At least one was transported by life flight.