FBI, Colleyville Police address public on deadly synagogue hostage standoff

Colleyville police Chief Michael Miller addresses reporters in a nearby parking lot after the conclusion of a SWAT operation at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. All four people taken hostage inside the synagogue during a morning service were safe Saturday night after an hours-long standoff, authorities said. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Multiple agencies will address the public on Friday regarding the hostage situation that occurred at a synagogue in Colleyville.

Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno, from the FBI Dallas Field Office, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel will give statements in regards to the deadly standoff that occurred Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Colleyville Police Department, along with the FBI, responded to a man that had taken four hostages inside the Congregation Beth Israel, one of which was the Rabbi. The man held the hostages for more than 10 hours, releasing only one during the standoff. The other three were rescued when authorities entered the building.

The hostage-taker was dead by the time officials entered the building. He was identified as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram.