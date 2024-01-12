AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott spoke Friday morning about expected winter weather conditions and how it impacts Texas.

The press conference comes after a briefing with state officials and focused on the state’s response to severe weather.

“We want to make it through this episode protecting the life of every Texan,” Abbott said.

In the conference, Abbott said the storm is expected to come Saturday through Wednesday.

“There are certain areas that show for one or two days there could be some precipitation in Central and in East Texas, but there is no high level of probability at this time that could take place,” Abbott said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the tightest for power demands and Pablo Vegas, president and CEO of ERCOT, said in the press conference that they are prepared for this event.

“At this point we do expect the ERCOT grid to be normal conditions throughout this weather event,” Vegas said. “We are not calling for conservation at this point in time.”

Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) W. Nim Kidd said it is important to start preparing now for weather conditions, and to keep in mind pets, people, pipes and plants.

A list of warming centers throughout the state can be found on the TDEM website.

“Anything that is left outside will freeze,” Kidd said.