Gov. Abbott pitches legislation to protect businesses operating during pandemic from ‘frivolous lawsuits’

SAN ANTONIO (Nexstar) — During an event Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott pitched the idea of crafting legislation to provide civil liability protections to people operating businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He pitched this proposal after talking with construction workers and small business leaders during, what his office dubbed, a “listening session.”

Abbott said he will roll out more concrete details about some of these legislative proposals in the coming weeks. At this time, though, he floated one protection after saying business owners that “operated in good faith during the pandemic” face the threat of potential lawsuits for doing so. He said they “shouldn’t have their livelihoods destroyed by frivolous lawsuits.”

Additionally, the governor said state lawmakers should work toward identifying which regulations relaxed during the pandemic are “worth keeping” to “cut unnecessary red tape and unleash the full might” of the state’s economy. He specifically mentioned the rule allowing alcohol-to-go sales in Texas.

Abbott also mentioned the need to expand access to broadband services, saying it should become available in every zip code throughout the state.

The governor’s comments happened at a San Antonio food distributor and culinary equipment manufacturer and featured at least a dozen speakers from the below list.

Abbott also told reporters Tuesday the state would keep working to make rapid COVID-19 tests available to small businesses as a precautionary measure. Earlier this week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced an expansion of this program after a successful pilot program launched in December.

This event is the latest in a series of discussions Abbott has held ahead of his State of the State address, during which he’ll formally announce his legislative priorities. That address will be broadcast live statewide on Feb. 1 starting at 7:00 p.m. on Texas Nexstar stations.

His recent roundtables have focused on healthcare and public safety.