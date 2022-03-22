JACKSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and hold a press conference on Tuesday at noon in response to the state’s severe weather.

Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 16 counties including:

Bastrop

Cass

Cooke

Grayson

Guadalupe

Houston

Jack

Madison

Marion

Montague

Nacogdoches

Panola

Rusk

Upshur

Williamson

Wise

The declaration will help the counties recover quickly from the storm damage. He added that there were no deaths after the storms.

Jacksboro was hit hard on Monday night. An elementary school in the area had its roof ripped off.

Abbott will hold the press conference at Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro.