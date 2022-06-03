HOUSTON (KETK) – On Friday afternoon, Crime Stoppers of Houston as well as friends and family of the Collins family held a press conference to offer a statement on behalf of the family regarding the tragic loss of their loved ones.

During the press conference, the victims were identified.

According to Crime Stoppers, the following people lost their lives:

66-year-old Mark Collins

18-year-old Waylon Collins

16-year-old Carson Collins

11-year-old Hudson Collins

11-year-old Bryson Collins

Waylon, Carson and Hudson are brothers and Bryson is their cousin. Their grandfather is Mark Collins.

The Collins family was allegedly killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who escaped law enforcement custody in Leon County on May 12. Lopez possibly murdered one adult and four children from the Houston area. The family was found in a home near Centerville.

Lopez was reportedly shot to death during a chase after he ran away from law enforcement agencies south of San Antonio.