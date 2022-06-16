AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake and the pilot was rescued by paddleboarders, according to the Austin Police Department.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon just west of Interstate 35, it said. Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed it was a game warden pilot that crashed.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware that a Game Warden pilot was involved in a plane crash today in Austin on Lady Bird Lake. We are gathering more information about the status of the pilot and the airplane,” a spokesperson said.

The police department said the plane was a two-seater plane but only one person was on board. The pilot survived but Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after the crash.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden crashed a plane Wednesday into Lady Bird Lake. After the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, the pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. (Viewer photo)

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden crashed a plane Wednesday into Lady Bird Lake. After the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, the pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. (Viewer photo)

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden crashed a plane Wednesday into Lady Bird Lake. After the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, the pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. (Viewer photo)

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden crashed a plane Wednesday into Lady Bird Lake. After the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, the pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. (Viewer photo)

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden crashed a plane Wednesday into Lady Bird Lake. After the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, the pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. (Viewer photo)

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday and one person suffered serious injuries. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday and one person suffered serious injuries. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday and one person suffered serious injuries. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake on Thursday and one person has serious injuries. (Photo courtesy of Steve Carbon)

A spokesperson for the Austin Bergstrom International Airport said air traffic control got a notification about an inbound emergency landing but they didn’t make it to the runway. They said it’s likely that person landed in or over Lady Bird Lake.

Several people posted photos and sent details to KXAN on Twitter. One said, “pilot taken to shore by paddle boarder.”

APD asked people to avoid the hike-and-bike trail from IH-35 to East Avenue.

This is a developing story. KXAN has crews headed to the scene.