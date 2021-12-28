FBI, San Antonio PD give update on search for missing 3-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – Authorities updated the public on their ongoing search for a missing 3-year-old from San Antonio on Tuesday.

Lina Khil has been missing for over a week now. An Amber Alert was issued stating she was last seen Dec. 20 at an apartment complex.

A $150,000 reward is offered for any information that could help bring her home.

Police said that they have no new updates as to where she could be. Both SAPD and the FBI are still actively searching for her and the case is still being investigating as a missing person case. At this time, authorities say they do not expect fowl play.

Authorities shut down command posts dedicated to the search because they have thoroughly searched the area of the apartment complex from which she disappeared.

There have been hundreds of officers and agents searching for Kihl.

Police said it was “disheartening” that they haven’t found anything that has led them closer to her.